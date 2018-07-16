Bullock outlines jobs initiative for governors association

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock discusses his jobs initiative, Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Capitol in Helena, Mont. As Montana’s governor prepares to serve a yearlong chairmanship of the National Governors Association, he announced his top initiative: Good Jobs for All Americans. One of the biggest challenges for employers isn’t government regulation or the tax structure, it’s having a talented and trained workforce, Bullock said Monday. Independent Record via AP Thom Bridge