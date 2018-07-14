Georgia police department to get new bikes with grant

A Georgia police department is getting more bicycles for its officers.
The city's public safety foundation received a $7,800 grant this week from the Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation, which will go toward buying three new bicycles for the Johns Creek Police Department
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the money will also be used to purchase racks for the bikes.
The Johns Creek Police Department identified bikes as a need for its officers after the construction of the Cauley Creek and Quail Hollow Park was proposed. The park will cover 190 acres and will be one of the five largest parks in metro Atlanta. Police officials say bikes will help patrol the park more efficiently.
