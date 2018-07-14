Republicans battling to be Georgia governor set to debate

The two Republicans battling to become Georgia governor are set to meet for a televised debate as they try to win voters in the final stretch of their tight primary runoff.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle will square off Sunday at WSB-TV studios in Atlanta. The debate will be aired live by the station.
Cagle maintained a steady lead early in the race. He won 39 percent of Republican votes in the five-man May 22 primary to Kemp's 25.5 percent.
But Kemp has recently closed the gap in public polling, leaving the candidates in a virtual dead heat with just over a week left before the runoff is decided July 24.
The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
