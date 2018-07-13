University of Minnesota president to step down next year

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said Friday he plans to step down next summer after eight years at the school's helm, a run that included navigating deep spending cuts while also trying to raise billions of dollars for the campuses.
Kaler, 61, said he has been humbled and honor while leading the state's flagship university. He said his tenure as president already exceeds the national average, and that he will formally step down on July 1.
"This is an incredibly demanding job, essentially seven days a week, evenings and nights included. And as proud and confident of my contributions and ability as I am, I also know that the university will benefit from a fresh perspective," Kaler said in a statement released of a news conference.
Kaler noted that during his tenure, tuition increases across the University of Minnesota System were held to under the rate of inflation. At the same time, he said, university officials cut more than $90 million in expenses.
The University of Minnesota has five campuses across the state — the Twin Cities, Crookston, Duluth, Morris and Rochester — with a total enrollment of nearly 42,000 undergraduates and nearly 13,000 graduate students in the of spring 2018.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton praised Kaler, saying he has "provided dedicated and principled leadership" to the university and the state.
After he steps down as president, Kaler plans to work as president emeritus for one year to continue the momentum of the university's $4 billion Driven campaign , a philanthropic effort to raise money for students, faculty, research and outreach. The campaign is $2.9 billion toward its $4 billion goal, with less than three years remaining.
Kaler said he then plans a sabbatical before assuming a faculty position in the university's Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science.
