Kobach, Colyer exchange strong criticisms during debate

The two leading Republican candidates for governor exchanged pointed criticisms during the last party-approved debate before the August primary.
The Kansas City Star reports supporters of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach repeatedly tried to shout down Gov. Jeff Colyer Thursday night when he attacked Kobach during a debate at Johnson County Community College.
Colyer focused on Kobach's heavily-criticized performance during a court hearing defending the state in a federal lawsuit over voter registration regulations. He pointed out that Kobach was fined $1,000 by a federal judge for lying and was required to take classes on legal procedure.
Kobach presented himself as a candidate who would fight hard for conservative social values, saying he wouldn't be just a "steady hand on the tiller."
