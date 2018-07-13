Families meet in Mississippi a year after 16 died in crash

Mark Coward of Columbus Marble Works, cleans the surface of the Itta Bena, Miss., memorial, Thursday, July 12, 2018, built in honor of the 15 Marines and Navy corpsman who died in the July 10, 2017 air crash. Several family and friends are expected to attend the Saturday, July 14, 2018 unveiling of a memorial near the crash site, built in their honor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP