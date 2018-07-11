Ozone pollution advisory issued Wednesday for metro Phoenix

Environmental regulators have issued a pollution advisory for ozone Wednesday in metro Phoenix.
The advisory was issued because the area's ozone levels are expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality.
Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.
People with respiratory problems are advised to limit their outdoor activities on days of elevated ozone levels.
People are encouraged to drive only when necessary, use carpools or public transportation and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment.
