Nearly 7,000 unaffiliated Colorado primary ballots rejected

Nearly 7,000 ballots for this year's primary elections in Colorado were not counted because the unaffiliated voters who filled them out did not follow the rules.
The Denver Post reports 6,914 unaffiliated voters submitted both Democratic and Republican ballots, ensuring neither was counted. Unaffiliated voters were told they could only send in one ballot.
Still, state election officials consider the 2.4 percent ballot rejection rate a success for the inaugural run of the new law. A total of 293,153 unaffiliated voters across the state returned mail ballots in the June 26 primaries.
Based on a study of a similar open primary system in Washington, election officials had expected the first primary's rejection rate to reach as high as 7 percent.
