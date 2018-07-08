Off to Europe: Trump to meet worried NATO heads, then Putin

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump jokes with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister Theresa May walks past during a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels. Threatening to upend generations of global order, Trump’s week-long European trip will test the strained bonds with some of the United States’ closest allies before putting him face-to-face with the leader of the country whose electoral interference helped put him in office. Matt Dunham, Pool AP Photo