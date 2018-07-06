Maine police chief to resign, become assistant city manager

The police chief in Maine's largest city is resigning and becoming the city's assistant manager.
Michael Sauschuck has served as the police chief in Portland since 2012 and has been with the department since 1997. City officials say he will earn $140,000 per year as an assistant city manager.
Officials say assistant police chief Vern Malloch will serve as interim police chief. They say Sauschuck will work with Mona Bector, another assistant city manager, and with City Manager Jon Jennings on oversight of city government.
