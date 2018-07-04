Crowds ready for oldest continuous July Fourth celebration

Crowds are lining the streets in a Rhode Island town to see the nation's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration.
The Bristol parade started in 1785. It's billed as the oldest continuous celebration of independence in the country and typically attracts about 100,000 people to the seaside town.
It begins at 10:30 a.m. The temperature in Bristol will be near 90 degrees during the parade.
The Providence Journal reports there will be water stations along the 2.5-mile route and medical personnel will watch the marchers for signs of heat illnesses.
The fire chief told the newspaper it has been a few years since it has been this hot during the parade.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, U.S. Rep. David Cicilline and other officials plan to march.
Comments