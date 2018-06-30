Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch for votes

Florida's five Democratic candidates made their pitches to party activists at their annual convention, hoping to swing support and drum up donations in advance of the August primary.
Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and developers Jeff Greene and Chris King dashed between interest group caucuses Saturday.
The five have mostly similar messages calling for improving the public school system, revamping the health care system and changing the state's gun laws.
A meet-the-candidates gathering that the state party pushed as an opportunity where all five would be in one place fizzled when only Greene and Levine, who arrived late, attended.
The campaigns said there was a miscommunication, as they thought the event was for Democratic candidates seeking lower offices.
