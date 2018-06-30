As Democrats seek resurgence, a look at a few key races

Alabama Democrats go into the fall election season with high optimism, but fighting tough math and historical trends, as they seek to build off last year's victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. With the exception of Jones' Senate seat, Republicans hold all statewide offices.
Here is a look at a few of the races to watch in the November general election.
GOVERNOR
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is challenging Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in the race for governor. Maddox is running on a platform that includes establishing a state lottery to fund education.
___
CHIEF JUSTICE
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Bob Vance is challenging Republican Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker in the race for Alabama chief justice. Vance ran for chief justice in 2012, but lost to Republican Roy Moore.
___
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
Former Miss America Mallory Hagan is running for the state's 3rd Congressional district challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. The race has gotten some national attention. Democrats are also fielding candidates in all of the state's congressional races.
___
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Joseph Siegelman, the son of the state's last Democratic governor, is the Democratic candidate for attorney general, and will face the winner of the GOP primary runoff, either Attorney General Steve Marshall or former Attorney General Troy King.
