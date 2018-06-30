Warren calls for ICE to be replaced, as protesters rally

Brazilian immigrant Sirley Silveira Paixao sobbed onstage at the "Rally Against Family Separation" in Boston.
The 30-year-old surrendered herself and her son Diego for asylum at the U.S. and Mexico border in May. They were separated soon after by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as a part of President Donald Trump's then family separation policy. She explains Saturday this is not just about Diego, "I want all the children to be reunited with their parents."
She visited her son at an Office of Refugee and Resettlement run facility in Chicago, but was told he would not be released.
Thousands of people marched in the "Rally Against Family Separation" where Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spoke out against Trump's immigrant detention policies. Warren says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to be replaced with "something that reflects our morality."
