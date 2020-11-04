The Florida Influencer Series
RSVP: Florida Priorities Series | What’s next for Florida’s jobs?
The pandemic has had a severe impact on Florida’s economic engines. As we move into 2021, what is the outlook for key businesses such as tourism, healthcare, retail, and real estate? And perhaps most importantly, what does that mean for the workers in those industries? As jobs are curtailed or disappear, what will replace them?
We will discuss the near-future of jobs and the Florida outlook with key business leaders and top experts.
Beth Azor
President of Azor Advisory Services, Inc.
Virginia Haley
President of Visit Sarasota County and the immediate past chair of the Visit Florida Board of Directors
Abbey Omodunbi
Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group
Jane Wooldridge
Moderator, Business editor for the Miami Herald
