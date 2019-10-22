See the state’s most pressing topics come to life at the Florida Priorities Summit

Through the 2019 Florida Influencer Series, the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald have created a conversation among decision-makers, leaders and readers about the most pressing topics of our time.

In its second year, the Influencers, a group of 50 influential Floridians from a variety of industries and perspectives, have discussed affordable housing to assault weapons, education to Everglades restoration, traffic issues to vaping.

In response, the Miami Herald has answered reader questions about the things that affect them most, like traffic issues or building codes.

See the conversations come to life next month at the second Florida Priorities Summit, where more than a dozen panelists like Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, famed urbanist Richard Florida and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo will come together to discuss the environment, K-12 education, Florida’s economy, medical cannabis and a statewide transportation plan.

The annual summit brings some of the states’ most influential voices together to discuss new ideas and solutions for Florida. This year’s theme, “Florida: The Engine of Growth,” will foster conversation about innovation and entrepreneurship, and serve as an exchange of ideas that can be offered as recommendations to legislative leaders statewide.

The summit will take place Tuesday, November 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

Ticket proceeds support local journalism produced by McClatchy’s Florida newsrooms: the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and the Bradenton Herald. Registration is $150. Click here for more details.

For registration questions, please email eventinfo@miamiherald.com.