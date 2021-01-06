Elections

Warnock’s win in Georgia makes history. Here are other Black Senators who have served

Rev. Raphael Warnock was declared winner of his U.S. Senate race.
Rev. Raphael Warnock was declared winner his runoff election in Georgia, marking a historic moment for Black Senators in the United States.

The victory on Tuesday makes Warnock the first Black Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in the South since Reconstruction, ABC News reported. He will also be the first Black Senator to represent Georgia.

Warnock faced off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The race went into a runoff after no candidate received more than 50% of votes on Election Day in November.

While Warnock has been named the winner of that race, another Georgia contest between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff was too close to be called as of Wednesday morning.

Warnock now joins at least 10 African Americans who have served in the Senate, according to the U.S. government. Here are others who have held seats over the years:

