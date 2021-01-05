‘Like Christmas.’ People cheer day of Georgia runoff — and end of 2020 election season

Social media users praised the end to the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP

Georgia’s runoff election is Tuesday — and social media users are so ready for the 2020 campaign season to be over.

Some people took to Twitter to share how much they’re anticipating a stop to political commercials and text messages.

“It’s going to feel like Christmas all over again when Georgia’s political ads end on January 5th,” one of the posts said.

It’s going to feel like Christmas all over again when Georgia’s political ads end on January 5th — Emi (@EmiBuchanan) December 29, 2020

Georgia was propelled into the national spotlight after no U.S. Senate candidate won more than 50% of the vote on Election Day in November. Under state requirements, the elections went to runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.

In one race, Republican Sen. David Perdue is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff. Also vying for seats are Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Two extra months of campaigning brought more political speeches and millions of dollars in ad spending, NPR reported. Now, several Twitter users can’t wait for it all to end.

It's finally election day in Georgia! The end of the never-ending political ads, flyers, texts, etc. is in sight. pic.twitter.com/9r3SJ57euc — Isabella Norse (@AuthorIzzy) January 5, 2021

“It’s finally the 5th,” one person wrote. “Maybe all these Georgia Senate ads will stop playing on my tv 25/8.”

Another person tweeted: “It’s finally election day in Georgia. The end of the never-ending political ads, flyers, texts, etc. is in sight.”

The desire for election relief has been a long time coming for some. Tweets from the week leading up to the election show people eager for the final ballots to be cast.

Dear Georgia: only ONE more day until the ads, texts, phone calls, and random person showing up at your house uninvited ends!!! pic.twitter.com/bZOK9QUnZ5 — Kim Holder (@cubegrl) January 4, 2021

“We’ve almost made it Georgia,” one person wrote Monday night. “The ads stop tomorrow.”

“Dear Georgia: only ONE more day until the ads, texts, phone calls, and random person showing up at your house uninvited ends,” another tweet from Monday said.

Those who are longing to look past the 2020 election may have to be patient, McClatchy News reported. While polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, counting mail-in ballots may take time.