Post office still working on backlog of 180,000 pieces of mail, including some ballots

The U.S. Postal Service said in a court filing late Monday that around 180,000 delayed pieces of mail have been discovered at a South Miami-Dade County post office where dozens of undelivered ballots were found Friday.

An additional 15 ballots were found Saturday and Sunday for a total of 62 ballots discovered at the Princeton Post Office near Homestead, the court filing said.

With Election Day one day away, postal employees were still sorting through mail at the Princeton facility Monday, according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. No additional ballots had been found Monday.

The filing said all but one of the 62 ballots have been delivered, though it wasn’t clear how many had already been filled out by voters and how many had never even been delivered to voters.

After approximately 48 ballots were found Friday, officials said six of those had already been filled out and were brought to the Miami-Dade elections department, while the remainder hadn’t been sent to voters yet and were delivered to 24 people who hadn’t already voted.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said Saturday morning that 48 ballots had been found Friday; Monday’s court filing said the number was 47.)

“Postal Service employees are working to deliver this mail as quickly as possible,” said the court filing, which was entered shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Attorneys for USPS said just one of the 62 ballots had yet to be delivered — a ballot mailed to a house in a new development “that did not have a mail receptacle” and where no one was home. The ballot was returned to sender after multiple attempts to deliver it, the court filing said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday evening how much mail at the Princeton facility, if any, still needs to be sorted. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Service, Carol Hunt referred the Miami Herald to the USPS inspector general’s office.

Scott Pierce, the Special Agent in Charge for the USPS Inspector General’s Southern Area Field Office, said he wasn’t sure how much mail is left to be sorted in Princeton, but that USPS should be able to provide that information.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“That’s something the Postal Service absolutely has to answer,” Pierce said in a text message. “They obviously know better than anyone.”

In a court filing Sunday, lawyers for the plaintiffs in the Washington, D.C., lawsuit against USPS said the agency had indicated Sunday afternoon that “all backlogged mail should be delivered” by close of business Monday.

The filing Monday by USPS didn’t specify whether that goal had been achieved, stating: “The Postal Service has committed additional staff to the facility to clear any backlog and to address any other concerns.”

During a 5:30 p.m. virtual hearing in Miami federal court Monday — in a separate lawsuit against USPS regarding the delivery of election mail — government attorneys told Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. they weren’t sure whether the delayed mail at the Princeton Post Office has all been sorted.

After the hearing, Scola ordered the Postal Service to provide the plaintiff, 1199SEIU, a report certifying “whether or not ballots remain in the backlogged mail at the Princeton Post Office.”

“The Court finds it unclear from the [filing] if all 180,000 pieces of mail have been reviewed such that no additional ballots remain for delivery, or if instead additional mail remains to be reviewed such that there may remain additional undelivered ballots in the Princeton Post Office backlog,” he wrote.

The judge said that, if USPS can’t confirm whether outstanding ballots remain, they should continue to ensure that all backlogged mail is searched for ballots on Tuesday. But he didn’t say what he might do if the sorting process can’t be completed by 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is Florida’s deadline for ballots to be received by county elections officials.

A status conference in the case is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’re thinking about whether the court can do anything else,” Jonathan Manes, an attorney representing 1199SEIU, told the Herald Monday evening. He called the 180,000 pieces of backlogged mail an “eye-popping” figure that was “larger than many of us expected.”

The Washington, D.C., court filing said dozens of postal service workers have descended on the office to address the backlog that first came to light publicly Friday. Among the team working to sort and deliver mail from the facility were 23 regular mail carriers for the office, 18 additional carriers, and 35 other USPS employees and managers.

“Investigations were commenced promptly, and are ongoing,” the court filing said. “The Office of the [Inspector] General is investigating; Postal Inspectors are investigating; and management is investigating.”

Pierce told the Herald on Sunday that his team planned to sweep “several” other mail facilities in Miami-Dade County to search for undelivered ballots before Election Day, but he didn’t disclose how many facilities or which ones would be searched.

On Monday, Pierce said investigators had “not found anything major at this point” at other facilities.

The U.S. Postal Service is expected to release a report Tuesday morning confirming whether all ballots have been processed at every postal facility in Florida’s 10 largest counties. That should indicate whether any ballots are still outstanding.

But Manes suggested those reports may not be reliable. The Princeton Post Office was reported as “all clear” for the weeks ending Oct. 23 and Oct. 31. Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers, told the Herald he first learned of the Princeton backup Oct. 21 and raised the matter in an Oct. 23 call with other Florida mail officials.

“The concern is, how reliable are those all-clears?” Manes said. The all-clear reports for the Princeton Post Office, he said, were “inaccurate to say the least.”