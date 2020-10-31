Obama will visit South Florida on Monday, Biden campaign announces

Kamala Harris is in Miami on Saturday. Donald Trump will be in Opa-locka Sunday. And now former President Barack Obama will swing through South Florida the day before Election Day.

Miami-Dade County is getting tons of attention in the election’s final 48 hours.

The Joe Biden campaign announced Saturday that Obama will travel to South Florida as part of a two-state swing on Monday. He will also travel to Atlanta to campaign for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Additional details on Obama’s visit will be announced later.

Obama’s latest South Florida trip comes just over a week after he held a drive-in rally in majority Black North Miami and an impromptu stop with campaign workers in majority Latino Miami Springs. The Biden campaign needs high turnout among Black voters and non-Cuban Latinos to offset Trump’s expected gains with Cuban-American voters in South Florida.

“If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” Obama said to Democrats in Miami Springs last weekend while wearing a black mask with the word “vote” on the front.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trump’s late-night rally at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport will likely be the largest political event in South Florida before Election Day, with thousands of attendees expected and Trump expected to speak at 11:30 PM even though Miami-Dade County has a 12 AM curfew.