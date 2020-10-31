In final early voting weekend, Kamala Harris swings through Miami to rally Democrats

Hundreds of cars, decked out in Biden-Harris signs and flags, gathered at Florida International University’s South Campus in west Miami-Dade to hear vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speak on Saturday.

Harris visited South Florida in a final swing through the state, where latest polling shows a razor-thin margin between her running mate, former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Sunday marks the final day of early voting, and Democrats are sweating.

While rally attendees waited for Harris, reggaeton songs played and drivers honked their horns in support of opening speakers, who included Miami-Dade County commissioner and mayoral candidate Daniella Levine-Cava, outgoing Florida House Minority Leader and county commission candidate Kionne McGhee, state Rep. Dotie Joseph, state Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez and U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

At the front of the crowd was Tangier Scott, wearing a bedazzled Delta Sigma Theta T-shirt, representing her historically Black sorority. She also wore classic Converse sneakers, a staple of Harris’ wardrobe.

“I’m here to support my sister,” said Scott, referring to Harris’ membership to the Alpha Kappa Alpha, another historically Black sorority. “We are all a part of something. And a Biden-Harris ticket is for the people.”

Supporters of VP Joe Biden, Kim Garcia (left) and Barbara Morales, gathered around their cars during a drive-in car rally held by U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held at FIU South Campus in Miami as she campaigns ahead of November 3rd Election Day in South Florida on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Scott voted early at the North Dade Regional Library with her 90-year-old mother, but says she has been continuously encouraging younger people in her community to turn out and vote early.

Nearby in her decked-out car was Denise Rowe, a 51-year-old teacher from Southwest Miami-Dade, who came to the rally with two fellow teachers to support Harris, who she said promises a better future for the children they teach.

“It’s been a rough four years,” Rowe said. “If change doesn’t happen, what happens for our kids?”

Rowe, who is Black and voted early, said she hopes more people in her community turn out and vote for Democrats to ensure Biden-Harris win. She has read headlines about low voter turnout among Black Democrats in Miami-Dade County.

“All I can do is hope people are excited to vote on Election Day,” she said. “I think they are waiting for the big day.”

A large share of voters the Miami Herald spoke with have already voted early, but many shared the concern that younger, newer voters and older people have not yet voted.

A group of sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority Kamala Harris belongs to, turned out to the drive-in rally decked out in pink and green, the sorority’s colors.

Priscilla Dames Blake, an AKA sister and local Democratic organizer, covered her car in signs with a large AKA blanket covering her hood. Dames Blake and her husband came back from their anniversary trip from Hilton Head, South Carolina, to make sure they were one of the first people to vote early in Miami-Dade County.

Dames Blake, who also works as a poll worker, organized for former President Barack Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton in 2012 and 2016. She remembers what it felt like when Black voters did not turn out in 2016 in the same numbers they did in 2012.

“We cannot allow that to happen this time,” said Dames Blake, 67, of Kendall. “Kamala being in Miami says a lot. They are refusing to let that happen to Democrats again.”

Harris last visited Florida on Oct. 19, the first day of in-person early voting, where she hosted an early vote drive-in rally in Orlando and a separate event in Jacksonville.

She also visited in September after being named Biden’s vice presidential pick with her husband, Doug Emhoff, who traveled around Miami-Dade County to meet with Black voters, Jewish and Hispanic voters and college voters.

After her appearance in Miami, Harris headed north to Broward County to continue campaigning. She also has a planned stop in Palm Beach County.

After Harris’ September trip, the Biden campaign caught criticism from Haitian Americans for not including any Haitians in Harris’s discussion with African-American community leaders at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

South Florida is home to the country’s largest Haitian-American community.

Harris’ visits comes days after Biden held a drive-in rally at Broward College, where he painted a grim picture for voters of what he thinks a Donald Trump victory will do for America.

The pressure is on for Democrats to turn out, too. Florida Democrats advantage, once around 500,000, is down to around 116,000.