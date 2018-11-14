Florida’s machine recount deadline is one day away. Here’s where each county stands

With just over 24 hours until the deadline to finish re-entering ballots into scanners as part of the machine recount for three statewide races, most counties are finished though some are still working to meet the deadline.
Palm Beach County doesn’t expect to meet the deadline, its Supervisor of Elections said. On Tuesday, the county’s decade-old ballot-counting machines overheated and gave incorrect totals, forcing the county to restart its recount of about 175,000 early votes.
Broward County has finished counting early votes and was preparing to count main-in ballots Wednesday. County staff has said they expect to meet the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline to report results to the state. Broward Elections says it is between 50 and 60 percent completed with its recount process.
Miami-Dade almost finished its recount as of Tuesday night and is ensuring there are no lingering provisional ballots to consider, as well as counts from special ballot machines designed for people with disabilities who are unable to fill out the standard paper ballots.
The Herald contacted all 67 counties to find out the status of their machine recount. Each county reported its status prior to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Miami Herald staff writer Sarah Blaskey contributed to this report.
