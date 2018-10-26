From suppression to fraud:

Voting obstacles of 2018



From reports of voter suppression and voter fraud to problems with ID laws and early voting, 2018 voters have to navigate a minefield a different issues, that vary widely from state to state and even county to county. Here’s just an overview of what voters are dealing with.

Jump to: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington

National Voting Issues

Three secretaries of state are refereeing the election while running in the field

Is higher turnout worth the risk of hacking? W.Va. pilot program will find out

Two years after ‘trauma’ of hack, DNC builds tech team with a veteran bench

Candidate hit snooze button on hacker threat, say defending cyberattacks is hard

Can hackers tamper with your vote? Researchers show it’s possible in nearly 30 states

Fights over voting rights a prelude to November midterm election

Are wireless voting machines vulnerable? Florida, other states say they’re safe enough

SHARE COPY LINK Lyell Read, a researcher on secure voting methods, explains at the DefCon hacking convention in Las Vegas on Aug. 11, 2018, how he set up an impostor server that hijacks ballots attached to emails and alters the ballot to favor a different candidate.

Washington Voting Issues

Voter suppression in Gig Harbor? Deceptive mailer called ‘utterly stupid’ by one candidate and ‘dirty politics’ by another

Whatcom sees a surge in voter registrations ahead of midterm elections





California Voting Issues

Motor Voter lives on at DMV, but California adds extra review to prevent registration errors

High school students can pre-register to vote. This woman is making sure they do





Idaho Voting Issues

Someone online may be trying to sell public Idaho voter data, state warns

Idahoans are voting early. Here’s turnout so far, & a tip to skip lines in Boise

In Idaho, program to fight voter fraud may cause more problems than it catches

Idaho gets highest primary voter turnout in 16 years





Hundreds of EEC (Election Equipment Carrier) voting machines, colored red and blue are prepared locally for polling places. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Texas Voting Issues

Texas GOP’s final pitch: Voter fraud could steal elections

Students sue Texas county, allege voting rights violations

Four women in ‘voter fraud ring’ arrested. They targeted seniors on city’s north side

Former Democratic Party leader paid women in alleged Tarrant voter fraud ring, AG says





Missouri Voting Issues

Missouri GOP sent 10,000 voters false absentee voting information

Missouri voters without photo ID won’t have to sign affidavit to vote, judge says





Kansas Voting Issues

Data collected by Trump’s Kobach-led voter commission is entirely deleted

‘It takes five minutes or less.’ Court ruling means new Kansas voters sign up easily

The candidates to replace Kobach don’t want his prosecution power

Kris Kobach won’t recuse himself from a recount in governor’s race. No law requires it.

SHARE COPY LINK The American Civil Liberties Union kicked off “Let People Vote” on Sunday at the Lied Center in Lawrence. The effort is aimed at opposing stricter voting regulations, which backers say will prevent voter fraud but which critics say is unnecessary





Illinois Voting Issues

Today is the deadline to register to vote, but you’ve still got options if you miss it

British priest may not have to leave U.S. But he can’t be a citizen after voting error





Pennsylvania Voting Issues

New voting machines for next presidential election? Centre County looks to upgrade

President Trump rallies Pennsylvania GOP against new congressional map





Kentucky Voting Issues

Grimes concerned Kentucky voter information is reportedly for sale on ‘dark web’

Another Kentucky elections staffer accuses Grimes of misusing voter data





SHARE COPY LINK Federal judges recently ruled that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered two North Carolina congressional districts by race. But redrawing districts to benefit the political party in power is nothing new and has been going on for years.

North Carolina Voting Issues

Franklin County poll worker removed amid allegations of voter intimidation

New state law will mean fewer places to vote early in some counties

Too late to redraw NC’s congressional districts for 2018 election, plaintiffs agree





South Carolina Voting Issues

South Carolina needs money to protect its elections. Its senators aren’t helping

Haven’t voted in a while in SC? Make sure you still can

Psst, you really don’t have to have an ID to vote in SC

Court ruling could change how SC votes. Will it stop elections from being hacked?





Georgia Voting Issues

Judge: No rejecting mail ballots due to signature mismatch

Should Brian Kemp oversee his own governor’s race?

More Georgia voter suppression? Atlanta-area county now under fire





Mississippi Voting Issues

How hard is it to vote in your state? Mississippi ranks as most difficult state

Hosemann tells Trump commission requesting voter roll data to ‘jump in the Gulf’

Facebook isn’t the only one sharing your data. Mississippi does too — for cold, hard cash.

Should ex-cons lose voting rights for good? Lawsuits seek to have Mississippi restore them.





SHARE COPY LINK Florida excludes more former felons from voting than any other state because of its restrictive restoration of rights laws.

Florida Voting Issues

Federal judge calls Florida ban on early voting at college campuses ‘discrimination’

What is Amendment 4 on Florida ballot? It affects restoration of felons’ voting rights

FBI, Homeland Security say Russians aren’t inside Florida election system





No list is ever complete. We will continue collecting stories until after the election. Have an issue we missed? Email us at web@mcclatchydc.com