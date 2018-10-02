Andrew Gillum has a three-point plan for the environment. Here it is

Ken Bone of Shiloh casts his ballot early before a long day of election events. Bone and his red sweater achieved internet notoriety during the second presidential debate in St. Louis last month, but he went without the sweater on Tuesday. An unde
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a midnight campaign rally that included appearances by Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 at Reynolds Coliseum on N.C. State campus in Raleigh, NC.
Hillary Clinton rallied in swing state North Carolina on Thursday, and got the crowd going when she said maybe they’ll also make history in a few days. In Berwyn, Pa., Melania Trump made her first speech since the RNC. She said her main focus woul
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation prim
The transition from a strong supporter of Sen. Marco Rubio to a delegate representing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention was not quick or seamless for Jessica Fernandez. And yet the 30-year-old latina delegate for Florida’s Miami-D
In a video message to supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders vows to continue the "political revolution" to defeat Donald Trump and to transform the Democratic party. "It is no secret that Secretary Clinton and I have strong disagreements on some very im
The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own?
