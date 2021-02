Politics & Government McConnell: ‘No question’ Trump provoked Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol February 16, 2021 10:08 AM

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered a scathing denunciation of Donald Trump from the Senate floor after the impeachment vote, Feb. 13, 2021, calling the former president “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.