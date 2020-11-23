Biden names Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American immigrant, to head Homeland Security

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday he will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American immigrant, to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

If confirmed, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and the first Hispanic to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Mayorka, 60, was born in Havana and lived as a child in Miami before his family moved to Los Angeles. He served as deputy secretary of DHS under President Barack Obama from 2013-16, and led the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009-13.

“During his tenure at DHS, he led the development and implementation of DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] negotiated cybersecurity and homeland security agreements with foreign governments, led the Department’s response to Ebola and Zika, helped build and administer the Blue Campaign to combat human trafficking, and developed an emergency relief program for orphaned youth following the tragic January 2010 earthquake in Haiti,” the Biden transition team said in a statement. “Mayorkas also created the Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate to better ensure the integrity of the legal immigration system.”

Mayorkas received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University.

This story will be updated.