‘Americans ought to be enraged’: Republican rips report absolving Acosta in Epstein case

Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta used “poor judgment” when he chose not to prosecute Palm Beach multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein on federal sex-trafficking charges and instead let him plead guilty to a state offense of soliciting young girls for sex, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The department’s Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that Acosta, who served as labor secretary in the Trump administration until the scandal over his mishandling of the Epstein case forced him to resign in July 2019, committed no professional wrongdoing and violated no ethics standards. The agency released a 13-page executive summary, but the full report said the decision did not involve corruption, according to persons familiar with it

The summary said the office had reviewed “hundreds of thousands of records,” including emails, letters, memos and investigative materials. It had also conducted “more than 60 interviews of witnesses, including the FBI case agents, their supervisors, and FBI administrative personnel; current and former USAO staff and attorneys; current and former Department attorneys and senior managers, including a former Deputy Attorney General and a former Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division; and the former State Attorney and former Assistant State Attorney in charge of the state investigation of Epstein.”

Stopping short of alleging ethical violations, the summary was critical of Acosta’s entering into a non-prosecution agreement, or NPA, that spared Epstein harsh punishment.

“In sum, Acosta’s application of federalism principles was too expansive, his view of the federal interest in prosecuting Epstein was too narrow, and his understanding of the state system was too imperfect to justify the decision to use the NPA,” the report’s executive summary said.

One key Republican senator was more critical.

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure. Americans ought to be enraged,” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn.”

Sasse, who had pressed the Justice Department for more than three years to investigate the handling of Epstein’s charges, demanded that the agency release the report.

“The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states. Justice has not been served,” he said. “The full report needs to be released to the public. OPR might have finished its report, but we have an obligation to make sure this never happens again.”

In a statement, the Justice Department said it shared on Thursday an executive summary of the report with victims and the full report with a congressional committee..

“While OPR did not find that Department attorneys engaged in professional misconduct, OPR concluded that the victims were not treated with the forthrightness and sensitivity expected by the Department,” the state said. “OPR also concluded that former U.S. Attorney Acosta exercised poor judgment by deciding to resolve the federal investigation through the non-prosecution agreement and when he failed to make certain that the state of Florida intended to and would notify victims identified through the federal investigation about the state plea hearing.”

Among the federal prosecutors who avoided criticism in the report were Acosta’s former top assistant, Jeffrey Sloman; ex-criminal chief Matthew Menchel; and the former case prosecutor, Marie Villafana, who had prepared a sex-trafficking indictment against Epstein that was not filed. Her boss Andrew Lourie was also absolved.

The OPR investigation was prompted in large part by the 2018 Miami Herald series Perversion of Justice that renewed interest in both the sweetheart deal and in prosecution of Epstein and associates.

Sloman, who served as Acosta’s first assistant during the Epstein prosecution, declined to comment. In an op-ed piece published last year in the Miami Herald, Sloman acknowledged that “Epstein deserved harsher punishment than he ended up getting.”

At the same time, Sloman defended Acosta’s integrity in handling the case, saying that “based on the Miami Herald’s ‘Perversion of Justice’ series and the ensuing news coverage, you may also believe that well-connected lawyers corrupted now-Secretary of Labor and then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta and his team into giving Epstein a sweetheart deal. They did not. I would know. I was there.”

“Our priorities were to make sure Epstein could not hurt anyone else and to compensate Epstein’s victims without retraumatizing them,” Sloman wrote in February 2019, just months before Acosta resigned as labor secretary.

The Office of Professional Responsibility is a non-partisan division of the Justice Department, formed in 1975 in response to the Watergate scandal and run by career prosecutors. It investigates allegations of professional misconduct by DOJ prosecutors and immigration judges.

On its website, it cites 55 investigations over the past four fiscal years. Before the Acosta report, it listed six investigations of “significant public interest,” a rarer phenomenon, since 2008. Most recently, in May 2018 it absolved two U.S. attorneys from the Southern District of Virginia of allegations of crimes but found they failed to properly share information with lawyers for defendant Massey Ferguson, owner of a West Virginia coal mine that exploded in 2010 and killed 38 miners.

After Acosta’s alleged bungling of one of the biggest cases of his career, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York filed sex-trafficking charges against Epstein and arrested him in July 2019 — making the same federal case that Acosta’s office could have made a decade earlier against the New Yorker, who owned a townhouse mansion in Manhattan. The revived case, however, took a surreal detour when Epstein, the 66-year-old Wall Street investor, was reported to have committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in his federal lockup in August 2019.

The agreement that Acosta approved for Epstein — a “sweetheart plea deal,” according to attorneys for Epstein’s victims — did not undermine his confirmation as President Donald Trump’s labor secretary nominee in 2017 by a Republican-dominated Senate. But the following year, after the Miami Herald published Perversion of Justice, which probed deeply into the deal and gave voice to Epstein’s victims for the first time, Acosta eventually found himself in an untenable position.

Soon after the series was published, the Office of Professional Responsibility opened an investigation into Acosta and his South Florida office’s prosecution of the high-profile case.

Using his private staff to coordinate the illicit sexual activity, Epstein had paid dozens of girls cash to engage in nude massages, masturbation, oral sex and intercourse in his palatial mansions in Palm Beach, New York City and the U.S. Virgin Islands between 1999 and 2005. Epstein, then 55 and defended by an all-star legal team, pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting minors for prostitution.

Epstein registered as a sex offender in Florida and agreed to pay damages to 40 female victims ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old at the time of the encounters. As part of the plea agreement negotiated by Acosta’s office, Epstein wouldn’t be charged in federal court — even though the feds had drawn up a proposed 53-page indictment that carried potential punishment ranging from a mandatory 10 years in prison to a life sentence.

Acosta’s “non-prosecution agreement” — initially kept secret from Epstein’s victims — was signed by the billionaire and his lawyers in September 2007 and amended through the end of that year. The deal also immunized several of his alleged co-conspirators from federal prosecution, a rare bonus. The DOJ report criticizes the non-prosecution agreement as a “flawed mechanism” that removed federal control over the case to state authorities.

Documents released later by the FBI suggest that Epstein became a federal informant and the agency is now the subject of a records lawsuit by a self-described muckraker Angela Clemente, who is trying to pry free details about Epstein’s relationship with the FBI.

Epstein ended up serving just over a year in a Palm Beach County stockade — while local authorities allowed him during his incarceration to go to work or do whatever he wanted for six days out of every week.

A few years later, Acosta broke his silence about the case amid simmering fallout over the billionaire’s plea deal. In a 2011 letter intended for news reporters and the public, Acosta defended his decision to let state authorities charge Epstein instead of the feds. His letter was filed in a federal civil case brought by several of Epstein’s victims, who claimed their rights were violated by Acosta’s office because it kept them in the dark about the lenient state plea deal with Epstein.

Acosta noted that the Palm Beach County state attorney’s office had initially charged Epstein in 2006 with only soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor offense with no jail time. He asserted that his office and the FBI strengthened the Epstein case to enable state prosecutors to charge him additionally with soliciting minors for prostitution, resulting in jail time for 18 months (reduced to 13 months under a credit system), registration as a Florida sex offender and restitution to victims.

“Some may feel that the prosecution should have been tougher,” Acosta, by then two years into his tenure as law-school dean at the Florida International University, wrote in March 2011. “Evidence that has come to light since 2007 may encourage that view.”

But the plea deal’s results were “better” than to “risk a trial with a reduced likelihood of success,” he wrote.

“I supported that judgment then, and based on the state of the law as it then stood and the evidence known at that time, I would support that judgment again,” Acosta, who served as U.S. attorney from 2005-09, said in the letter, in which he also described the “year-long assault” on prosecutors from Epstein’s “army of legal superstars.”

Whatever Acosta’s reasoning may have been for cutting the deal with Epstein — a decision that starkly contrasted with his tough stances in other sex-predator cases — it would derail his once-soaring career.

The litigation dogging Acosta over the past decade has been the Epstein victims’ civil case in the federal court in West Palm Beach.

In August, they got a second chance at seeking justice after an entire appellate court agreed to rehear claims that Acosta and other federal prosecutors in South Florida violated their rights when they did not inform them about the secret plea deal with the now-deceased Palm Beach multimillionaire.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision that rejected a petition by one of Epstein’s victims. She sought to undo the agreement that federal prosecutors struck with Epstein not to charge him with trafficking girls for his own sexual pleasure more than a decade ago.

A majority of the appeals court in Atlanta voted to rehear the appeal, setting the stage for a possible solution for potentially dozens of victims in the ground-breaking Epstein case. Despite its ruling in April, the three-judge panel had called the South Florida prosecutors’ deal with Epstein “beyond scandalous” and a “national disgrace.”

The three judges narrowly rejected Courtney Wild’s petition to compel federal prosecutors in South Florida to charge Epstein on the grounds that the feds violated Wild’s and other victims’ rights when they cut the deal with him behind their backs.

Wild and another plaintiff, Jane Doe 2, wanted the trial judge in the case to restore the originally planned federal sex-trafficking charges against Epstein in South Florida. But U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra refused to go that far — saying that while prosecutors violated the victims’ rights, they had the discretion not to file federal charges against Epstein.

In a parallel civil defamation case in New York, one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, reached a settlement with the billionaire’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged in the criminal case of recruiting young girls to have sex with him. The Herald and other news media sued to unseal documents in the civil case, leading to a judge’s decision this summer to open part of the court record, including Maxwell’s deposition.

David Lightman in Washington contributed