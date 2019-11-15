Trump throwing a party in Sunrise after changing his residence from NY to Palm Beach

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

President Donald Trump is throwing himself a party in South Florida to celebrate his “move” from New York.

About two months after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump filed “change of domicile” paperwork in Palm Beach County officially moving their permanent residence from Trump Tower in Manhattan to the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach, Trump’s reelection campaign announced late Friday that it will throw a “homecoming” rally on Nov. 26 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s reelection campaign, said in a statement. “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet.”

The rally will be Trump’s latest public appearance in a swing state he likely must win to earn a second term in office.

He most recently held an official White House event in The Villages retirement community in Central Florida last month, and will return again to South Florida Dec. 7 to speak at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Hollywood before heading to Orlando that evening to headline a Republican Party of Florida function.