Immigration officials deport 120 Cubans to Havana — and that’s just the beginning

Cubans try to enter the U.S. at a border now practically closed off to them Cubans make up the largest number of migrants in Mexico trying to obtain asylum in the United States. But policy changes in the Obama and Trump administrations have made it harder for Cubans fleeing the island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cubans make up the largest number of migrants in Mexico trying to obtain asylum in the United States. But policy changes in the Obama and Trump administrations have made it harder for Cubans fleeing the island.

Immigration officials deported 120 Cubans on a single flight last week as part of one of its “largest” Cuba repatriation missions in recent history.

Last Friday’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flight from New Orleans to Havana was one of many to come, two federal sources say, noting that officials have been quietly ramping up their efforts to detain and send undocumented Cubans back to the island.

The targeted deportation of Cuban nationals is just a small piece of the Trump administration’s plan to empty out the country of undocumented immigrants, though the successful removals are the fruit of an agreement signed by both the U.S. and Cuban governments under former President Barack Obama in his last days in office.

“The government is trying to deport as many people as they can regardless of their legal claims,” said Randy McGrorty, a Miami immigration lawyer. McGrorty represents a Cuban national who was recently detained at the southern border. He was supposed to be on the ICE flight to Havana but was taken off last minute after a paperwork glitch. “South Florida should be up in arms.“

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s still unclear whether the people on the Havana flight consisted of recent arrivals, or people that have illegally remained in the country. However, ICE sources say the majority passed so called “credible-fear interviews” but were not represented by attorneys.

The migration accord — or “Joint Agreement” —dated Jan. 12, 2017, mandates that Cuba has to accept all Cuban nationals that enter the U.S. as of that date, or who are discovered to have remained in the U.S. illegally.

“The United States of America shall return to the Republic of Cuba, and the Republic of Cuba shall receive back all Cuban nationals who... are found by the competent authorities of the United States to have tried to irregularly enter or remain in that country in violation of United States law,” the document says.

The international deal is the same deal that terminated “wet foot dry foot” — a decades-old policy that allowed Cubans who arrived on U.S. soil without visas to remain in the country and gain legal residency.

“With the charter flight’s high number of removals, [ICE’s Miami Field Office] contributed ten special response team operators to ensure adequate mission security onboard the flight,” ICE said in a statement Thursday. “The large removal charter is made all the more significant given Cuba’s longstanding status with respect to accepting the return of Cuban nationals ordered removed from the United States and abiding by key provisions of the U.S.-Cuba Joint Statement. Cuba has a long history of being deemed an uncooperative country.”

When asked for a breakdown of the states the Cuban nationals lived in or were detained in, ICE told the Miami Herald to file a Freedom of Information Act request, a process that could take months or even years to get a response.

Over the years, special privileges for Cubans have withered away. The White House has tightened restrictions on travel to Cuba, allowed lawsuits in U.S. courts against anyone that profits from Cuban properties seized by the Castro government and slapped sanctions on cargo ships that deliver Venezuelan oil to the island.

South Florida immigration attorneys say they’ve seen a significant increase in Cuban deportees and yet no major changes in the “communist Castro regime, a government that is based on the persecution of its own people.”

“Let’s see what happens to them upon arrival,” McGrorty said. “Are they going to have access to employment, a place to live? Will they going to have benefits that the other Cubans have? Are they going to face persecution?”

Immigration experts believe some Cuban nationals are more at risk than others: people with criminal records or who enter through southern border, as well as people who entered the country during the Mariel boatlift in 1980 — a mass emigration of Cubans who traveled from Cuba’s Mariel Harbor to the United States— as mentioned in the migration accord.

“The Republic of Cuba shall accept those individuals included in the list of 2,746 to be returned... provided that they are Cuban nationals who departed for the United States of America via the Port of Mariel in 1980 and were found by the competent authorities of the United States to have tried to irregularly enter or remain in that country in violation of United States law,” the document says. Who is on the list, and whether those on it have been sent back, has not been made public.

Last month, the Herald reported that there were roughly 40,000 migrants waiting their turn along the southern U.S. Mexico border and that 20,000 immigrants have been returned from the United States since June, when it implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols accord with Mexico, according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

The largest number of asylum seekers right now are Cubans, followed by Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, records show. Since September of 2018, more than 16,000 have been detained as they tried to cross the Rio Grande illegally or applied for asylum at border crossings — more than twice the number from the previous one-year period.

The number of Cubans deported by the U.S. government to the island also rose, from 160 in the first year of the Trump administration to 743 this fiscal year.