Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation ‘imminent,’ local media reports

Protesters react after announcement of possible resignation of Rosselló Protesters in front of La Fortaleza react as news of the possible resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Roselló on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protesters in front of La Fortaleza react as news of the possible resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Roselló on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló will resign by Wednesday following nearly two weeks of relentless protests calling for him to step down, according to reports by two major local media outlets.

Rumors of his resignation have circled in Puerto Rico since Sunday, after Rosselló spent the day meeting with cabinet members and mayors of his party. He announced that evening he was resigning to the presidency of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party and would not run for re-election.

Rosselló will offer a farewell announcement that would be broadcast before noon on Wednesday, sources told El Nuevo Día.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

FILE -- Gov. Ricardo Rosselló of Puerto Rico speaks during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2019. Law enforcement authorities in Puerto Rico executed search warrants on Tuesday against several people in Gov. Rosselló’s inner circle whose exchange of sexist and homophobic chat messages triggered a popular uprising on the island. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times) ERIKA P. RODRIGUEZ NYT

The person who would succeed Rosselló is the secretary of State, per the island’s Constitution, but that seat has remained vacant since the recent resignation of Luis Rivera Marín. The next person in line is the Secretary of the Department of Justice, Wanda Vázquez.

SHARE COPY LINK Young protestors read the Puerto Rican constitution regarding the removal of a Governor by the Senate and Congress en front of La Forteleza on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

This story will be updated.