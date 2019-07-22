Puerto Ricans take to the streets as governor refuses to resign

Puerto Ricans expected to take to the streets again Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans are expected to attend a national strike on July 22, 2019 after governor Ricardo Rosselló refused to resign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans are expected to attend a national strike on July 22, 2019 after governor Ricardo Rosselló refused to resign.

A major highway and several surrounding malls will be shut down in San Juan on Monday in preparation for tens of thousands of people expected to attend a national strike calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor.

Hours before the march was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m Monday, hundreds of protesters were already assembling outside the Hiram Bithorn stadium. Cars lined up outside to park inside.

In a recorded statement on Sunday night, Governor Ricardo Rosselló reiterated he was not resigning as governor, but he would step down as president of the New Progressive Party and withdraw his candidacy for a second term in 2020.

Rosselló also said he welcomed a potential process of impeachment by the island’s legislative assembly.

Monday marks 11 days of continued demonstrations in Puerto Rico and in diaspora communities around the world. On Sunday night, hundreds gathered to protest in front of the governor’s mansion in Old San Juan and at a community center in the nearby town of Guaynabo.

Protesters in front of the Guaynabo venue, where Rosselló had met with mayors of the NPP earlier in the evening, blocked the exits. Police threw smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

The recent unrest was triggered by a leaked group chat that showed the governor and 11 other close aides and allies making sexist, homophobic and other insulting comments toward political opponents, journalists and celebrities. The private messages were leaked days after the federal indictment of six former government officials and contractors on July 10 on corruption charges, increasing the frustrations of Puerto Ricans with economic recession and the aftermath of a devastating hurricane in 2017.