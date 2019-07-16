Puerto Rico governor refuses to step down, condemns vandalism during protests

Thousands demand resignation of Puerto Rico governor after private chats leaked Thousands of protesters choked the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 15, to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello. The protests were incited by leaked chat logs including the governor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of protesters choked the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 15, to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello. The protests were incited by leaked chat logs including the governor.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Tuesday he is committed to “keep on working” for the island amid massive protests calling for his resignation on Monday night, and condemned demonstrators he said threatened the safety of residents in Old San Juan.

“Aside from these [protests], I recognize their importance, I recognize the magnitude, and it’s important to me that the government continues working for the island and we get results,” said Rosselló, acknowledging he was the target of the protests.

A leaked group message with memes and texts that show Rosselló and close aides insulting women, journalists and even mocking performer Ricky Martin for being gay has led to growing calls for the governor to step down.

At a San Juan press conference on Tuesday morning, Rosselló said he had undergone a process of introspection and has decided to continue working for Puerto Rico.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I feel that responsibility and will continue acting on it,” he told reporters.

At least two members of his cabinet have resigned amid the scandal, including Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín and Christian Sobrino, who was Puerto Rico’s representative on the federal Fiscal Oversight and Management Board that controls the island’s finances.

The protests unfolded after 889 pages of the governor’s private Telegram chat were obtained and published by journalists in Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism last Saturday. The group message had about 12 participants, including Rivera Marín and Sobrino. It is unknown who leaked the chat.

Meanwhile, demonstrators are also outraged at the actions of six former government officials and contractors, including the Puerto Rico secretary of education, who were arrested on federal corruption charges last week.

Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are not calling on Rosselló to resign, though they are disgusted with his behavior.

“What’s frustrating for me is you think about these poor families, these poor families want jobs and want education and you sit there and get these people being indicted for fraud — they’re indicted not convicted — you see these ridiculous quotes about women and stuff like that, so it’s the families there deserve better,” said Scott, who visited Puerto Rico 10 times since Hurricane Maria destroyed the territory’s power grid. “But It’s a decision he has to make. I’m not calling for him to step down.”

Scott said the recent FBI indictments and leaked chats means the federal government will need to closely scrutinize Puerto Rico’s use of federal funds.

“I think we’re going to have to continue to look at how all that money is spent,” Scott said. “We put barriers in on the disaster stuff but on all the dollars we’re going to have to look at and make sure it’s spent well.”

Scott also said everyone he knows in Puerto Rico is upset with the governor’s actions. He stopped short of saying Rossello should not run for reelection in 2020 after Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner I’m Washington, argued for it.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is disgusted. You don’t say things like that about women,” Scott said “That’s a decision [about running again] he has to make.”

Rubio, who publicly sparred with Rossello over statehood after the governor criticized him for the 2017 tax bill’s effects on Puerto Rico, declined to weigh in on calls for Rossello’s resignation.

“I won’t comment on that because I don’t vote in Puerto Rico. He’s not accountable to me,” Rubio said. “I can tell you that my job I believe is to ensure that the people of Puerto Rico are not punished for the wrongdoing of politicians. So whatever that takes to ensure the aid money continues to flow is what I want to do. I don’t think we should punish people for what they did wrong.”