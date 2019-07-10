Labor Secretary Alex Acosta calls afternoon press conference to discuss Jeffrey Epstein

Trump: ‘We’ll have a look’ at Acosta’s Epstein link President Trump said he'll look "very closely" at Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's handling of a sex trafficking case involving Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta was a federal prosecutor in South Florida when he was involved in a 2008 plea deal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump said he'll look "very closely" at Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's handling of a sex trafficking case involving Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta was a federal prosecutor in South Florida when he was involved in a 2008 plea deal.

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has called a Wednesday press conference to discuss the controversy around his handling of a federal sex trafficking case in South Florida against accused convicted sex offender and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta, President Donald Trump’s labor secretary since April 2017, has been under intense pressure from Democrats and some Republicans to resign after Epstein was arrested over the weekend and charged in New York with conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors.

New York prosecutors say Epstein, 66, manipulated dozens of underage girls into giving nude massages and participating in sex acts from 2002 to 2005 in his Manhattan and Palm Beach mansions. Epstein, who pleaded not guilty Monday, faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

The accusations are similar to those investigated by Acosta in the late 2000s, when he was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. As detailed in the Miami Herald series Perversion of Justice, Acosta agreed in 2007 to set aside a 53-count federal indictment and allow Epstein to plead guilty to state prostitution charges involving girls under the age of 18.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The non-prosecution agreement granted Epstein and unnamed associates immunity, and allowed him to serve just 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail. Epstein was also allowed to spend most days at his downtown West Palm Beach office.

Acosta has said he agreed to the plea deal because it guaranteed that Epstein served jail time, registered as a sex offender and required Epstein to pay six-figure damages to dozens of victims.





But a federal judge in Miami recently ruled that Acosta’s office improperly kept the deal secret, initially, from Epstein’s victims. And the controversy over Acosta’s handling of the case — which was brought to the FBI and his office in 2006 by local police upset with the Palm Beach County state attorney’s plan to allow Epstein to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a fine — has led to calls that he resign or be fired.

“He should resign because he was part of a process which really exposes the two-tier criminal justice system in America,” presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday on CNN.







Trump on Tuesday defended Acosta when asked at the White House whether he still supports his labor secretary.

“I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta, because I’ve known him as somebody who has worked very hard and has done such a great job,” Trump said. “I feel very badly about that whole situation. But we’re going to be looking at that and looking at it very closely.”