What is Trump’s first move after landing in Miami? Why grab a Cuban flag, of course.

U.S President Donald J. Trump holds a Cuban flag while sharing with supporters as he arrives with First Lady Melania Trump to Miami International after launching his 2020 reelection campaign in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Trump will stay overnight for a fundraiser on Wednesday at Trump Doral Resort. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

After a long evening of rehashing the 2016 election, claiming accomplishments and announcing his 2020 run to supporters at the Amway Center in Orlando, President Donald Trump landed in Miami late Tuesday night.

The president arrived at Miami International Airport aboard by Air Force One at 11:25 p.m.

He waved to the large crowd of friends and family, who arrived by the truckload an hour before the landing.

At the front of the crowd was Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat, president of anti-Castro Democratic Directorate. Trump was passed a Cuban flag, which he held briefly, in a very Miami moment.

The crowd was instructed by White House staff to “bring the energy” and chant U-S-A when the president arrived.

“He’s had a long day, guys,” one staff member said.

Trump shook hands and posed for photos with supporters for about 15 minutes, and took no questions from the press.

The crowd chanted “Trump,” “Four more years,” and “We love you,” as he got back into the SUV and headed off to Trump National Doral golf resort.

The president is spending the night at his Doral resort ahead of the first fundraiser of his relaunched reelection campaign.

Tuesday marked Trump’s second visit to MIA as president, and his first to the Doral resort since taking office.

The president’s resort has seen profits drop since he took office, and a consultant hired to contest its Miami-Dade County tax bill told a magistrate late last year that a “negative connotation” with the Trump “brand” helps explain the decline.





On an average night in 2017, about 70 percent of competitors’ rooms were occupied, while the Trump Doral hit an occupancy rate of only 53 percent that year.

Republican National Committee co-chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., along with Trump Victory Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts, are hosting a luncheon Wednesday at the resort — the first of the campaign season amid an aggressive bout of fundraising to reelect Trump.

As of the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised about $41 million for the campaign.