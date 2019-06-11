NBC announces the moderators for the Democratic presidential debates in Miami

Homegrown journalists José Diaz-Balart and Chuck Todd will be among the moderators of the Democratic primary debates in Miami later this month, NBC said Tuesday.

The network, which is hosting the first of the Democratic National Committee’s 12 planned debates on June 26 and 27 along with affiliates MSNBC and Telemundo, announced its five moderators on Today.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who will be among the moderators, said that NBC’s Todd and Lester Holt will also participate, as will Telemundo’s Diaz-Balart and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Diaz-Balart is the brother of Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart. Todd, the host of Meet the Press, grew up in the Miami area and graduated from Miami Killian Senior High.

The debates will take place from 9 to 11 p.m. both nights at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The five moderators will each participate on both nights.

The participating candidates won’t be announced until Thursday, following a Wednesday analysis by the Democratic National Committee to see which of the roughly two dozen presidential hopefuls qualified.

The DNC expects 20 candidates to make the cut, with 10 candidates participating on each night. The draw will be chosen on a semi-random basis, with the top-polling candidates spread across two nights to avoid an “under-card” situation.