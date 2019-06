Politics & Government US Congressman lambasts ‘despicable’, ‘dirtbag’ Serbs for war crimes June 04, 2019 11:15 AM

Congressman Tim Burchett from Tennessee called Serbs “dirtbags” and “despicable” after a meeting with the former president of Kosovo. He made the remarks on April 30. Atifete Jahjaga appeared before the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs that day.