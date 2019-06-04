Trump administration announces travel restrictions to Cuba going into effect Wednesday

High waves crash over Havana’s Malecon An unusual weather front sends waves crashing over the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. Sometimes the phenomenon causes flooding, but this time it only provided fodder for tourist’s and resident’s photos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An unusual weather front sends waves crashing over the Malecon in Havana, Cuba. Sometimes the phenomenon causes flooding, but this time it only provided fodder for tourist’s and resident’s photos.

More restrictions on travel from the United States to Cuba were revealed Tuesday in an announcement by the Department of Treasury.

The two major changes, which will go into effect Wednesday, highlighted by Treasury were:

▪ Group people-to-people educational travel — educational trips not linked to a degree program but done with an organization that’s subject to U.S. jurisdiction — will no longer be allowed as of Wednesday. Such trips already authorized will continue to be authorized if the traveler already had bought a plane ticket or made lodging reservations before Wednesday.

▪ No more exports of privately owned boats and planes.

“Cuba continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “This Administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services.”





