Washington Gov. Jay Inslee officially kicked off his campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president on Friday, March 1, at a Seattle-based firm which installs solar panels. He said defeating climate change will be his top priority.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) criticized Michael Cohen’s statement where he called Trump a racist. Meadows introduced Lynne Patton a Trump administration official who is African-American to refute Cohen’s statement.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said that it was “insensitive” to invite a black woman to a hearing in order to refute accusations of racism. She was referring to Trump staffer Lynne Patton, who was invited to the hearing by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).
During Michael Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight Committee on February 27, 2019, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked him what made Cohen change his mind about continuing to "do bad things" for President Trump.
With a vote of 245 ayes and 182 nays, The House passed a resolution to terminate President Trump's national emergency declaration to build a Mexico-U.S. border wall. The resolution now heads to the Senate for debate in mid-March.
During Michael Cohen's testimony on Feb. 27, 2019, Rep. Wasserman Schultz asked him if President Donald Trump had the "potential to cooperate or collude with a foreign power to win the presidency at all costs." Trump's former lawyer answered "yes."
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a plan to create "equal opportunity scholarships" to relieve the wait list for student tax credit scholarships at a press conference near Tamiami on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Ambassador Nikki Haley received the 2019 Friend of Israel Humanitarian Award at he Greater Miami Jewish Federation's Main Event, one of the biggest fundraisers for the federation, which supports Jewish organizations and schools.