Man begging mercy for Cuban exile bomber climbs crane near FIU before Trump’s visit

A Cuban-American man climbed a construction crane just north of FIU’s main campus, where President Donald Trump will be later Monday, and put out a U.S. flag and a banner with a message .
Winds twisted the banner, making the message hard to read. It started with “Mr. Presidente.” After it was taken down, WPLG’s Ian Margol got a picture of the banner, which said “Mr. Presidente, Cuban Exile, Please Have Mercy for E. Arocena.”
That’s likely Eduardo Arocena, convicted in 1985 of planting nine bombs around Miami from 1979 to 1983. Arocena got 20 years for that but got life in federal prison for ordering the 1980 murder of Cuban diplomat Felix Garcia Rodriguez. As Federal Judge Robert J. Ward sentenced Arocena in 1984, he said prosecutors had proved Arocena was the “founder, leader and chief bomb maker” of Omega 7.
Omega 7, often funded by Cuban-American businessmen, engaged in anti-Castro activities included bombings and assassinations from 1974-83. The Global Terrorism Database credits Omega 7 with 55 acts.
After two hours and some negotiating in Spanish with Miami-Dade police, the man climbed down around 10:30 a.m. The pedestrian crosswalk at Southwest 109th Avenue and Eighth Street as well as the Red Garage reopened soon after.
President Trump is scheduled to speak on the tumult in Venezuela later Monday.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as learned.
