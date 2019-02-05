Abrams blasts Trump in Democratic response to State of the Union speech

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams chastised President Donald Trump for a 35-day partial government shutdown, calling it a stunt that “defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our lives.”
In remarks prepared for delivery after the president’s State of the Union address, Abrams used the nationally-televised Democratic response to not only criticize Trump and his policies, but to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his recent verbal assaults on a House Democratic voting rights and election bill that he has labeled a Democratic “power grab.”
“This is the next battle for our democracy, one where all eligible citizens can have their say about the vision we want for our country,” Abrams said. “We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counter is a “power grab.”
McConnell, R-Kentucky, has led the charge against the Democratic House bill that seeks to repair the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court fractured in 2013. The bill would also make Election Day a federal holiday, require presidents and vice presidents to release their tax returns, and restore voting rights to certain felons who have served their time.
McConnell has lambasted the bill on the Senate floor as a partisan “power grab.”
Abrams, who unsuccessfully sought to become the nation’s first African American female governor, turned most of her attention to Trump. She took him to task for the shutdown, noting that she volunteered to distribute meals to furloughed federal workers while “they waited in line for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn’t received a paycheck in weeks.
“Making their livelihoods a pawn for political games is a disgrace,” Abrams said. “The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our values.”
To Democrats, Abrams represents both a dream deferred and a rising star. To Republicans, she is a vanquished foe whose political moment has passed — even if she refuses to recognize it.
Abrams was aiming to take a step to further stardom Tuesday night in delivering the Democratic response. The Yale-educated lawyer and former Georgia state House Democratic leader was the first African American woman and non-sitting public official to deliver a rebuttal to a presidential address.
In the nearly three months since she lost to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a very public reminder of the battle over voting rights and voter fraud that surfaced during the bitterly-fought campaign.
Georgia became the epicenter of the skirmish with many Democrats and other Abrams supporters claiming that Kemp stole the election as he purged hundreds of thousands of mostly-minority voters from the rolls while Georgia’s secretary of state. The office oversees elections.
“Everyone knows that the race she ran was exemplary and that but for irregularities...she would be the winner,” said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Republicans call Democrats’ stolen election claim sour grapes and brand Abrams a sore loser for refusing to recognize Kemp’s win as legitimate.
“Despite a Republican victory last fall, Abrams continues to show up on the big screen,” said Georgia Republican Party Chair John Watson. “Three days before Election Day in November 2018, Stacey Abrams said she believed the election would be fair. Then when she lost the Georgia governor’s race to Brian Kemp she refused to concede because she did not like the outcome.”
Abrams, after a failed attempt to force a runoff against Kemp, acknowledged that he won the election, but she defiantly refused to call the end of her campaign a concession speech.
“Make no mistake, the former secretary of state was deliberate and intentional in his actions,” Abrams told supporters on November 17. “I know that eight years of systemic disenfranchisement, disinvestment and incompetence had its desired affect on the electoral process in Georgia.”
The National Republican Senatorial Committee got a head start on Abrams’ speech Tuesday, unveiling a 30-second spot on YouTube and Twitter that uses video clips to jab at her not conceding the election and suggest that she supported undocumented immigrants voting.
“A failed candidate with failed ideas: Stacey Abrams perfectly represents how painfully out-of-touch House Democrats are with everyday Americans in 2019 and why their agenda is too extreme,” Christopher Martin, director of rapid response for the House Republican Conference wrote in an email Tuesday
The Republican rhetorical attacks are perhaps an early salvo in a 2020 Senate race that could pit Abrams against incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia. Abrams has vowed to run for elective office against but hasn’t said which one.
Several Democrats iniside and outside Georgia are urging Abrams to run for the Senate rahter than wait for 2022 for a rematch against Kemp.
