U.S. calls out Cuba for ‘meddling’ in Venezuela, urges UN member nations to choose sides

Presenting the Trump administration’s case on Venezuela before the United Nations Security Council, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo minced no words calling out Cuba as the foreign power meddling in Venezuela and propping up what Pompeo called the “illegitimate mafia state” of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.
“End this nightmare. No excuses,” Pompeo said Friday during a special meeting of the UN Security Council. He called on the UN’s member nations to choose sides in the political showdown that has pit backers of Maduro against supporters of the internationally-recognized interim President Juan Guaidó.
No regime has done more to sustain the nightmarish condition of the Venezuelan people than the regime in Havana,” Pompeo said. “Cuban security and intelligence thugs, invited into Venezuela by Maduro himself and those around him, have sustained this illegitimate rule. ... Cuba has directly made matters worse.”
Noting the protracted humanitarian crisis that has forced more than three million Venezuelans to flee the country and relegated those who remain to starvation — without basic utilities and services and no hope for economic prosperity — Pompeo posed an ultimatum for the UN’s member nations.
“Either you stand with the forces of freedom,” he said, “or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem.”
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the U.S. of a long history of meddling in other nations’ politics, citing as examples the U.S.-financed Nicaraguan rebels and the Iran Contra Affair, the failed invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, and the overthrow of Chile’s former Marxist leader, Salvador Allende.
“Venezuela is just another chapter in the U.S.’s long history of meddling,” Nebenzia said.
Nebenzia also accused National Security Advisor John Bolton of making a “Bolshevik-style declaration” that the U.S. would “appropriate” Venezuelan assets and accused the U.S. of meddling in Venezuela’s elections.
Referencing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections, he said the Trump administration had interfered in Venezuela’s presidential election in May.
“There’s enough evidence,” he said, “that on a number of opposition candidates [in Venezuela’s presidential elections], the strongest pressure was exerted so they would withdraw their candidacies and not compete.”
Nebenzia accused the U.S. and its allies of “implementing a plan to overthrow” Maduro, adding that the intervention included “prominent members” of the U.S. Congress.
China’s envoy also spoke in favor of Maduro, though with less caustic language against the U.S. The Chinese envoy said her nation supports “efforts made by the Venezuelan government to uphold sovereignty, independence and stability” and urged the UN’s member nations to “abide by principles of the United Nations charter, especially norms governing international relations and principles of international law, such as no interference in each other’s internal affairs.”
Germany was the first to answer Pompeo’s call, with the nation’s envoy to the UN stating that Germany now recognizes Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stopped just short of recognizing Guaidó, stating that unless Maduro calls for elections within eight days the United Kingdom would recognize Guaidó.
The representative of France also said that if a new presidential election is not announced within the next eight days, the European nation will recognize Guiadó as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela.
“Nicolás Maduro must understand that this is his last opportunity and he must take it,” the French envoy said.
Spain also has said it will recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela if President Nicolás Maduro’s government doesn’t hold new presidential elections.
Pompeo’s presentation was nearly derailed when a procedural vote won just enough support to allow the meeting to proceed.
The U.S., which called the meeting, received the minimum nine “yes” votes to hold Saturday’s meeting on the situation in Venezuela, with four countries voting “no” and two abstaining.
Russian ambassador Nebenzia opposed the meeting, saying Venezuela does not represent a threat to international peace and security. Instead, he said, the country is facing a U.S. effort “to attempt a coup d’etat in the country.”
Pompeo was the first to speak. He cited China, Russia, Syria and Iran as four nations that stand with Maduro, and accused them of propping up Maduro’s regime in the hope of recouping billions in failed investments that Pompeo said had gone to line the pockets of Venezuela’s Socialist leader and his supporters.
“It’s not a surprise,” Pompeo said, “that those who refuse to allow democracy in their own countries support Maduro.”
Immediately after Pompeo’s speech, the United Kingdom’s representative tore into Maduro’s regime, too.
“Children are starving ... essential items are absent from bare shelves of bankrupt stores, and millions have fled to neighboring countries,” he said, urging the UN’s member nations to support Guaidó and reject Maduro.
Hunt, the British foreign secretary, called the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela “entirely the creation of one man and his cronies.
“The ranting socialism of Nicolás Maduro has destroyed an entire country,” he said, “and despite his self-congratulatory moral posturing his enduring legacy will be not to have just made the poor poorer but destitute.”
Words of support for Maduro’s regime came first from representatives of South Africa and Equatorial Guinea, who urged “due process” and called on nations to consider what would follow if Maduro were removed.
Prospects for united action are slim. Among the five permanent members with veto power, France and Britain have condemned Maduro but not followed U.S. actions, China has called for calm and remained neutral, and Russia has denounced the administration.
On Friday, Pompeo announced that Elliott Abrams, a veteran of past administrations and the State Department, would lead the administration’s efforts on Venezuela.
Pompeo said the U.S. called the UN Security Council meeting to urge other nations to support Venezuela’s democratic transition.
Addressing the media on Friday, Abrams called the crisis in Venezuela “deep and difficult and dangerous”.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
