Marco Rubio and Rick Scott follow Trump and McConnell’s lead on shutdown negotiations

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott gestures as he appears with President Donald Trump during a rally in Estero, Fla. Attorneys for a former Florida election official are trying to convince a federal judge that she was unfairly “targeted” by outgoing Gov. Scott. Brenda Snipes was in a federal court Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, asking U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to reinstate her as elections supervisor for Broward County. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo