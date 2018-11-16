Democrats’ Way Back: Is the Resistance rooted in reality?

Subscribe to McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble and catch all five episodes of Democrats’ Way Back on iTunes here or Stitcher.
WASHINGTON — In the final episode of a special five-part miniseries, McClatchy’s national political correspondent Alex Roarty sits down with Amanda Litman, an activist leader with a long resume of establishment jobs, to talk about whether Democrats’ resistance movement is headed is the same direction as the conservatives’ Tea Party.
“The reality is after 2016, and even before it, the conventional wisdom (about politics) got blown up to smithereens,” says Litman, who worked on President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election and served as email director for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Following President Donald Trump’s election, Litman co-founded a group called Run for Something that began recruiting and training some non-traditional young candidates to run for local office across the country.
(Listen to Episode 4 of The Democrats’ Way Back)
“Conventional wisdom is we don’t know anything and should go with authentic candidates,” said Litman.
Listen to the full series of Democrats’ Way Back, a deep dive into the ideas and challenges the Democratic Party faces in the era of Trump: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, and Episode 4.
Comments