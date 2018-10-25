The day after graduation, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, led by David Hogg, center, announced plans for the March for Our Lives voter registration tour. The movement added a 12-day tour with stops at universities to rally young voters to head to the polls for midterm elections.
The day after graduation, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, led by David Hogg, center, announced plans for the March for Our Lives voter registration tour. The movement added a 12-day tour with stops at universities to rally young voters to head to the polls for midterm elections. Miami Herald
The day after graduation, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, led by David Hogg, center, announced plans for the March for Our Lives voter registration tour. The movement added a 12-day tour with stops at universities to rally young voters to head to the polls for midterm elections. Miami Herald

Politics & Government

In final stretch of midterm elections, Parkland shooting survivors visiting colleges

By Colleen Wright

cawright@miamiherald.com

October 25, 2018 01:43 PM

Following a nine-month voter registration tour that extended to cities across the country, survivors of the Parkland school shooting will make final stops at universities to get young voters to the polls.

The March for Our Lives movement, which includes students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, will make its second stop on the 12-day “Vote for Our Lives” tour at Florida International University this Saturday to continue the group’s momentum through the midterm elections. The group aims to encourage young people to vote and prevent gun violence.

Students will also make stops at the University of South Florida campus in Sarasota, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, Florida A&M University and University of North Florida, as well as at universities in California, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Minneapolis.

The last stop of the tour will be in Parkland on Election Day, Nov. 6, for a Vote For Our Lives Celebration.

March for Our Lives organizers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland announce that they are taking their advocacy on the road this summer.

By

Contact Colleen Wright at 305-376-3003 and @Colleen_Wright.

  Comments  