In final stretch of midterm elections, Parkland shooting survivors visiting colleges

Following a nine-month voter registration tour that extended to cities across the country, survivors of the Parkland school shooting will make final stops at universities to get young voters to the polls.
The March for Our Lives movement, which includes students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, will make its second stop on the 12-day “Vote for Our Lives” tour at Florida International University this Saturday to continue the group’s momentum through the midterm elections. The group aims to encourage young people to vote and prevent gun violence.
Students will also make stops at the University of South Florida campus in Sarasota, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, Florida A&M University and University of North Florida, as well as at universities in California, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Minneapolis.
The last stop of the tour will be in Parkland on Election Day, Nov. 6, for a Vote For Our Lives Celebration.
