Hillary Clinton speaks about bomb sent to her home in New York state

At a private fundraising event for Donna Shalala in Miami, Hillary Clinton first spoke about recent bomb threats against her and the Obamas and CNN. News broke of the bomb threats shortly before the fundraising event Wednesday morning, Oct. 24, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service