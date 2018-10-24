Possible explosive device sent to Obama’s DC house
The U.S. Secret Service says agents intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. A package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.
Utah state senator Jim Dabakis after trying marijuana for the first time -- in gummy bear form -- outside a Las Vegas dispensary. "You know what, Utah? This is nothing to get worked up about,” he said.
The ex-South Carolina governor spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an event that raises money for impoverished children. Haley joked she was invited because they wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.