Cuban delegation disrupts UN meeting on political prisoners

Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.
