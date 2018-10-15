McCaskill trounces Hawley in fundraising in toss-up Senate race

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has outraised her Republican challenger by a more than 2 to 1 margin since July, but she’s also been spending money at a faster rate than she’s collecting it.
The Missouri Democrat, who has faced frequent attacks from President Donald Trump, raised nearly $8.5 million from July 1 through Sept. 30, a record for the quarter in Missouri, according to her campaign.
Her three-month total is almost as much as her GOP opponent Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has raised since launching his candidacy last year.
Between July and September, McCaskill spent roughly $12 million on the race, which could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. She goes into the final weeks of the election with nearly $3.2 million in her campaign coffers.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who benefited from fundraising trips by Trump, took in roughly $3.4 million and spent $5.9 during the same period. The Republican has failed to keep pace in fundraising with McCaskill since he announced his candidacy last year.
Hawley entered October with $3.5 million cash on hand.
The pair have been deadlocked in polls since last year. RealClearPolitics, a website that aggregates polling data, gives Hawley a .4 percentage-point lead over McCaskill as of the start of October.
The spending by the campaigns has been dwarfed by the outside money flooding into the state. Independent groups have spent more than $49 million on the race as of October.
Comments