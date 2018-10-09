Nikki Haley resigns as U.N. ambassador

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned her post on Tuesday morning, the White House confirmed.
It was a sudden and unexpected action for the former South Carolina governor who was considered one of the most valuable members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.
Trump met Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. It was not initially listed on Trump’s public schedule but he opened the meeting to the media when word of her resignation leaked.
Haley is also considered a “rising star” of the Republican Party who political observers have speculated will one day run for president. Her decision to enter the Trump administration rather than finish her term as governor was seen as a bid to bolster her portfolio, increase her exposure and give her necessary foreign policy experience ahead of a campaign for the White House in 2024 or even 2020.
Since her start in the administration, however, White House aides have grumbled that Haley has repeatedly either gotten in front of Trump or taken the spotlight away from him.
Comments