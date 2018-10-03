Crowd boos Sen. Lindsey Graham while he defends Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a delay on full senate vote so an FBI investigation can occur within the next week.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday on whether Brett Kavanaugh should be considered for the Supreme Court, Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Joe Biden, and said if he ran for president he would be hard to beat.
Monica Friedlander, of Cambria, says watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has brought back memories of her own sexual assault and harassment.
